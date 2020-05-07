Make the best of this challenging Mother's Day

People have reacted in a multitude of ways to the coronavirus crisis. In some ways, they have overreacted.

An example of overreaction is mounting as this week transpires and the next week begins with Mother’s Day.

Restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the virus will make this coming Mother’s Day like no other. Personal visits will be difficult, and, in some cases, impossible. Because of these limitations, some people are irritated, even angry. They feel like dear old mom has been taken from them.

But those who have developed such thoughts should stop and count their blessings. So many know precisely what it’s like to lose their mother. They won’t be interacting with their mothers this coming Sunday, the next day, the next month or the next year. Mom has passed away and she is never coming back.

So, instead of lamenting the situation, make the best of it. Call mom on the phone and have a long chat. Utilize the technology available for a “face time’’ interaction which will allow you to actually see each other. You can’t take mom out to dinner, but have her favorite dish delivered. You can even deliver it yourself, leave it where she can safely retrieve it and then step at least 6 feet back to talk to her through the door or window of her residence.

Yes, this Mother’s Day will be different. But when normalcy hopefully returns and the next Mother’s Day is similar to those that occurred before 2020, you can look back with a sense of satisfaction knowing you made the best of a challenging situation.

"Who's a boy gonna talk to if not his mother?"

Donald E. Westlake