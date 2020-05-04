Coronavirus could halt the handshake for good

The coronavirus pandemic has put a temporary halt to to so many of the things we customarily do.

When the crisis finally ends, one of the world’s most time-honored customs, the handshake, very well could remain halted permanently.

According to a recent report from the BBC, the handshake has existed as a show of trust among people for centuries. From Egypt to Mesopotamia to classical Greece to ancient Rome, the handshake was used. While its origins are a bit unclear, experts discern the handshake indicated a person offering their open right hand proved they weren’t holding a weapon and could be trusted.

Regardless of how it evolved, the future of the handshake is in question. Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the country’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recognizing that hand-to-hand contact is a prime way to spread illness, has said, “I don’t think we should ever shake hands ever again to be honest with you.”

But how will we greet people? How we will seal agreements, including important business deals and transactions? The simple head nod, while less personable, is one option. The elbow bump, while awkward, is another.

Whatever is settled upon, it will be part of this “new normal” we keep hearing about. The normal of the future will not mean the same. The handshake likely will be replaced by a universal “keep your hands to yourself” attitude, and we will find other ways to convey its intent.

"The postman wants an autograph. The cab driver wants a picture. The waitress wants a handshake. Everyone wants a piece of you.''

John Lennon