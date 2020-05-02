Despite denial, spelling bee champ inspires

One of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic is disappointment brought forth by denied opportunity.

No one should know this feeling better than Aidan Stueck, the Manteno Middle Grade student who won the Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Spelling Bee on March 10.

The victory sealed a spot in the Scripps National Spelling Bee set for late May in Washington, D.C., a trip sponsored by the Daily Journal and AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital. In the immediate days after the win, Aidan and his mother, Melanie Senerchia, began to make plans for the venture.

But then the COVID-19 crisis emerged full scale and the national bee was canceled for the first time since the World War II years. As Aidan will enter high school next fall and no longer be eligible for the bee, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity has passed him by.

You might expect him to react with deep disappointment, even bitterness. But as Daily Journal senior reporter Jeff Bonty revealed in a story earlier this week, Aidan’s response was rather the opposite.

Here’s what his mother said about her son’s reaction:

“I know he’s disappointed about it, but he’s trying hard to not let it get to him,” she said. “He did say, ‘I still got front page of the paper; no one else in the family can say that!’ so there’s at least that small victory.”

Inspiration is to be found in this response. In the days just before the shutdown the coronavirus prompted, Aidan experienced a wonderful first in his life.

Once the crisis lifts, many other budding young people similar to Aidan will have similar experiences. Yes, life has been put somewhat on hold for the moment. But when we are allowed to live it fully once again, the positive events that leave lasting memories will resume. Again, let us stay the course.

"What's so great about inspiration is sometimes it finds you when you're not looking.''

Wong Kar-wai