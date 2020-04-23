Ricky Rockets an inviting opportunity

Most all of us have sought a spot along the interstate highway to stop and refill our gas tanks and stomachs.

The places usually found to be most attractive are brightly lit and provide a one-stop shopping experience, meaning at bare minimum, there is both a filling station and a restaurant located there. These days, you can find a number of other things, including gambling machines.

There are four interchanges along the approximate 20-mile stretch of Interstate 57 that runs the length of Kankakee County. Three of them appear inviting as you approach them from the north or south. They are exit 308 at the far south end of Kankakee, exit 315, the Bradley-Bourbonnais interchange, and Manteno’s 322 exit.

Then there’s exit 312, the east side Kankakee interchange that links to Court Street and runs west to the heart of the city. When approaching it from north or south, there is little to tempt motorists to stop. While some signs announce the presence of a few gas stations and fast-food establishments, there are no bright lights, and the odd configuration of the interchange makes if difficult for passersby to see what lies on the horizon.

The city has a lot of reasons to be excited about the revival of the long-delayed plan to build a Rickey Rockets Fuel Center adjacent to the 312 exit, the promise of millions in sales tax revenue chief among them.

But there’s still some things money can’t buy, and the potential benefits of a welcoming appearance would qualify as one. The Rickey Rockets complex would bring strangers to town who might not have stopped otherwise. If they like what they find, it could have a multiplying effect.

