An Earth Day like no other arrives

Earth Day 2020 is today, and like everything else during the COVID-19 crisis that has engulfed us this spring, this global event is being treated different than any other previous year.

Digital Earth Day events are planned worldwide, and these “gatherings’’ will involve groups large and small communicating their environmental concerns to each other via the internet.

This differs greatly from the first Earth Day held in 1970, when some 20 million Americans — 10 percent of the nation’s population at the time — took to the streets, parks and auditoriums to protest 150 years of industrial development, which had created serious concerns about its impact to human health.

Those in power at that time certainly took notice. By the end of 1970, the first Earth Day led to the creation of the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the passage of other groundbreaking environmental laws, including the National Environmental Education Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, and the Clean Air Act.

Why such quick action after the issue had lied dormant for decades? The visible presence of 20 million people had a lot to do with it. That’s a number hard to ignore.

Chances are, more than 20 million will take part in digital Earth Day today. The exact number might even be reported by the media, but whatever it is, it won’t have the same effect as that spring day 50 years ago because no one will actually see this mass virtual gathering.

Remote communication has been invaluable during this crisis. But seeing is believing, and, sometimes, there is no substitute for showing commitment to a cause than assembling en masse. May the opportunity to do so return soon.

"As cheesy as it sounds, truly every day is Earth Day.''

Ashlan Gorse Cousteau