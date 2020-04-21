During crisis, masks a fine fit for all of us

These days, the question “who is that masked man?’’ should not only apply to the Lone Ranger, nor should it apply only to men.

Indeed, all of us should join the fictional character and cultural icon in wearing a mask when we venture out. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has considered a mandate requiring the masks, but it shouldn’t take an intrusive governmental edict to get people to act sensibly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended even seemingly healthy people wear masks while in public to curb the spread of the coronavirus. But the recommendation has been the subject of debate as some question the effectiveness of masks, especially the homemade fabric type that have become popular because of supply shortages.

But has there ever been a time where the “it can’t hurt and it might help’’ theory is more applicable? The masks take some getting used to, but before long, they become second nature, kind of like wearing seat belts when driving.

Furthermore, have you seen some of the fashion statements being made by these masks? While the standard issue variety come mostly in white, the homemade types tout such things as favorite sports teams and cartoon characters. If sewing had become a lost art, it’s making a roaring comeback now. Perhaps a budding fashion designer or two are becoming acquainted with the craft through making masks.

So, who is that masked man or woman? It should be all of us, that’s who.

"Man is least himself when he talks in his own person. Give him a mask, and he will tell you the truth.''

Oscar Wilde