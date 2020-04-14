Gardening a good way to beat cabin fever

We are encouraged to stay at home to remain safe and healthy during this novel coronavirus crisis.

The stay at home part is admittedly difficult to adjust to during this spring like no other. It’s the time of year we have traditionally broke from cabin fever by venturing into the great outdoors to enjoy the improving weather.

While it’s not wise to venture too far, many of us can still enjoy the charms a fine spring day offers by taking up an activity that will enhance the goal of remaining healthy now and into the future. That activity is home gardening.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, developing a productive backyard vegetable garden is really easier than you think. You only need a 16 x 10 foot (or smaller) plot of ground in a sunny location with good soil and a stable environment. That area will provide enough space to plant a garden 11 rows wide, with each row 10 feet long. The rows should run north-south to take full advantage of the sun.

With the proper attention and care, a garden this size can produce enough food for a family of four for one summer. If you want variety, it should be no problem as The Farmer’s Almanac lists tomatoes, zucchini squash, peppers, cabbage, bush beans, lettuce, beets, carrots, chard and radishes among the most popular and easiest plants to produce.

We all want to put this pandemic past us and return to normal. But some positives can nonetheless arise from this challenging time, and a new tradition of gardening each year can be one of them. Why not put that green thumb to the test?

"If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.''

Marcus Tullius Cicero