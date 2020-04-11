This Easter, let us all have faith in future

For so many of us, Easter has always been a time to rejoice.

But we see a more sullen Easter Sunday awaiting this weekend, as the restrictions brought forth by the COVID-19 crisis will prevent the faithful from gathering en masse to celebrate the most important date on the Christian calendar.

But just who are the faithful? They come in many forms, and some are not necessarily religious.

Among the most devoted are described in scripture. On the evening of the first Easter, the apostles of Jesus were in hiding, scared that Jewish leaders would find and punish them for their allegiance to the prophet put to death days before. Instead, Jesus miraculously appeared and reassured them. Their faith was rewarded as their movement flourished. Things got better.

These days people of all walks of life in are in a similar situation as they are in virtual hiding, urged to stay away from each other and scared about what lies ahead.

Now, none of us can expect a visit from a higher being to offer words of encouragement. But know this: While there have been enough violations of these social distancing guidelines to make officials consider issuing mandates, most of are following the right course by limiting our movement and staying at home, or remaining in “hiding’’ if you will.

Wherever you draw your faith and/or beliefs from, stay the course. There is emerging evidence that suggests social distancing has flattened the curve of the coronavirus spread. As that curve continues to dip, the prospect for better days ahead rises. Keep the faith. We as a people will rise again.

"Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies.''

Mother Teresa