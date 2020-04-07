As recovery number rises, so will our spirits

The disturbing statistics regarding the coronavirus pandemic are hard to bear, whether they be provided by federal, state or local authorities.

On the local front, the most heart-wrenching number involves the amount of coronavirus-related deaths in Kankakee County. The number stood at five as of Monday morning. We join everyone in extending our heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families and friends. The sentiment holds in the coming weeks as unfortunately, the number is sure to rise.

But a different figure just emerged as the Kankakee County Health Department has begun to track the number of county residents who recently were diagnosed and have since recovered. That number stood at six Monday morning, and it also sure to rise, even more so than the morbid death figure.

“This information is encouraging to a lot of people in the county,’’ John Bevis, the county health department administrator, said in a Monday interview.

We share in the encouragement. For a few weeks now we have yearned for some sort of positive news coming from the crisis as we have been deluged with plenty of the opposite.

According to experts, 80 percent of those who contract COVID-19 will display mild symptoms and recover without major complications. Another 15 percent will develop more serious symptoms, and 5 percent will face a life-threatening illness.

But these figures don’t get much attention amid the dramatic news coverage devoted to the crisis. At best, a news report might include a brief mention at the end after focusing primarily on the latest unpleasant statistics, including the death toll.

The situation might get worse before it gets better, but we can find comfort in the fact that most individuals will get better than worse. The same applies to society as a whole. We will get through this together.

