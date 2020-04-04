Applause for Olivet's open arms approach

Olivet Nazarene University has proven itself as a valuable community partner time and again over the years, and never more so than in the current day.

As most of us find ways to limit contact with others to avoid further spread of the coronavirus, medical personnel and first responders have little choice: Their professions require direct contact with the public, including those who are ill from the coronavirus and other maladies.

This puts them under serious threat and adds to the anxiety an already stressful job involves. A break from the stress would normally come when their shift ended and they could seek out the refuge of home, but that’s not the case in these trying times.

Now these vital community servants must worry about the prospect of passing on the virus to family members after first contracting it on the job. Some of these family members are elders who are more susceptible to serious sickness or even death if they become infected. It’s a terrible dilemma to face.

But an alternative has emerged as Olivet has announced it has opened three of its on-campus residential buildings so they can be used as temporary living quarters for personnel at Riverside and AMITA St. Mary’s hospitals, as well as Bourbonnais first responders and local law enforcement. The buildings can house up to 150 people living one to a room.

“We are thrilled that we can utilize the space to provide a service to those who are on the front lines taking care of the rest of us,” ONU Executive Vice President David Pickering said.

We also are thrilled and share in the appreciation for the front line workers as well as Olivet. What the university is doing is a shining example of pulling together to help weather tough times. We are confident we will see more of it in the coming days and weeks.

