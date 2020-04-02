Park district correct to bounce public from courts

For many people, particularly sports fans, the severity of the coronavirus pandemic was brought firmly into light when the National Basketball Association abruptly suspended its season upon learning one of its players had contracted the virus.

It was without question the right decision to make, as there are few events that put people into closer contact than a professional or major college game. A delay of even a few days would have no doubt exasperated the situation.

While a pick-up game in a local park doesn’t draw a horde of fans, it still poses a major problem during this period of social distancing. How do you maintain a 6-foot distance from others while playing a game that requires you to move within 6 inches of your opponent?

Apparently, too many basketball enthusiasts and others just looking for an activity to beat boredom failed to heed the edict of Gov. J.B. Pritzker and recently visited Kankakee Valley Park District sites for a game of round ball. As a result, park district officials have formally closed their basketball and tennis courts.

It would seem an unnecessary step as people should display simple common sense and stay away. But they did not, and continued violations will surely draw the attention of park district and law enforcement personnel.

In comments posted on the Daily Journal Facebook page, most agreed with the decision and questioned the sanity of the violators. But another wondered if the park district would reimburse taxpayers who can’t use these public properties at this time.

The short answer is “no.’’ Not only are public parks closed, so are schools and government offices. Those entities won’t be offering a rebate either. These are extraordinary times, and it will take an extraordinary sacrifice to overcome this crisis. All of us must be willing to make it.

"Success is how high you bounce when you hit bottom.''

George S. Patton