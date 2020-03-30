A wake-up call for coronavirus contrarians

In a report from last weekend, CNN identified six characteristics of people who have chosen to ignore the coronavirus pandemic and conduct their lives as if all is normal.

They include 1. They’re “under responders” (as opposed to over responders who hoard toilet paper); 2. They see it as a way to regain control; 3. They don’t think it’s a problem; 4. They’re numb to it; 5. They’re thinking individually; 6. They’re lonely.

Now, let’s take a moment to debunk these misguided notions.

Those who have displayed panic during this crisis are not behaving responsibly, but the under responders are causing a greater problem because they won’t take many, if any, precautions. They see their improper behavior as a way to regain control, but as top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said, “You don’t make the timeline; the virus makes the timeline.” Simply put, humankind is not in control.

People who don’t think it’s a problem often live where the virus in less prevalent, such as our region. That thinking should have ended the day cases were reported in Will, Kankakee and Iroquois counties. It’s a problem here, and it’s a matter of time before someone you know is touched by this sickness.

People who are numb to it are often those who follow COVID-19 media coverage so closely they become desensitized. As Dr. Clifton J. Saper, of the AMITA Health system, told Daily Journal reporter Jeff Bonty, “People need to turn off the news. Five minutes a day is all you really need. If you watch it so much, it’s like a drug. It’s hard to give up.”

The individual thinking point relates to America’s firm belief in individual freedom. We heartily agree with this principle, but when your individual actions can harm others, something has to give.

As for the lonely argument, that’s the most valid characteristic listed. Separation from direct human contact is difficult, but as Dr. Sager suggested, staying in contact through technology presents a viable alternative. More than ever, a laptop can offset loneliness.

"Contrarian thinking doesn't make any sense unless the world still has secrets left to give up.''

Peter Thiel