Virtues of early voting more vivid than ever

Never before has the advantage of early voting been more apparent.

Tuesday’s primary election was held as increasing restrictions on public gatherings were being announced because of the coronavirus crisis. The decision by Gov. J.B. Prtizker to allow voting sent a mixed message, and while voter turnout data still was being calculated Wednesday morning, early reports indicate Election Day participation was down across the board.

But in the days leading up to Tuesday, substantial early voting turnout figures surfaced in Kankakee County and elsewhere. These voters performed their civic duty in advance and made their choice before they had to choose whether or not to reject the social distancing guidelines established to visit the polls.

Early voting does have a few disadvantages. A voter could change their mind after casting favor toward a particular candidate. A voter also could choose a presidential candidate who drops their candidacy after placing their name on the ballot. Tens of thousands of Democratic votes cast in the Illinois primary went to former candidates.

But the pluses outweigh the minuses. Tuesday’s events present the most vivid example. But other obstacles, such as illness and inclement weather, existed before, and they will remain after this crisis runs its course.

If you have your mind made up in advance, strongly consider going to the polls early in future elections. It will guarantee your voice will be heard. Many a voice was silenced on Tuesday because the prospective voter erred on the side of caution.

