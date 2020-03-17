How about some home cooking in these harrowing times?

By proclamation of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Illinois restaurants and bars will remain closed for a two-week period beginning today (Tuesday, March 17) and lasting through March 30.

This is an immense blow, particularly for the business owners and employees who depend on these establishments for their income.

While we deeply sympathize, we also realize the strongest of precautions need to be adopted to slow the spread of the pandemic created by the coronavirus.

Patrons of these places also feel stung, and their purchasing power is a most vital cog of the economy, whether it be local or global.

The negative impact this crisis has had on the markets already is evident, and it’s bound to get worse before it gets better.

But we, Americans, have a proven track record for recovery, and eventually we will rise once more. What to do in the meantime? How about a re-introduction to the home-cooked meal?

With the convenience of food at our fingertips just outside the front door now compromised, we don’t have much of a choice.

This is the way it used to be as anyone who lived before the post-World War II era can recall.

Back then, there weren’t restaurants lined up for blocks on end.

People took almost all of their meals at home, and got along fine.

If you think that’s not possible in the modern age, think again.

It’s actually easier in many ways.

Where a cook once had to rely on a recipe jotted down in barely legible handwriting to try a new recipe, a modern chef only needs to access the internet to find countless recipes to try out.

The internet also has plenty of information about the health benefits of home cooking.

At a time where humankind’s health has been put at risk, there’s no better time to improve your eating habits.

"Cooking is an expression that crosses boundaries.''

Ranveer Brar