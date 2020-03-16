Keep primary election a priority

Because of the restrictions placed on public gatherings in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, many of us are viewing Tuesday’s primary election with trepidation.

But don’t let your concerns curb your interest in casting a ballot, as it is one of the most sacred rights Americans hold. Furthermore, skipping a primary that is pivotal for local and state voters would deny the opportunity to have a say on what shape the future takes.

In Kankakee County, rigid precautions have been established to guard against the spread of germs.

Election judges at polling places will provide hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to voters, County Clerk Dan Hendrickson told Daily Journal senior reporter Jeff Bonty. Judges have been instructed to regularly wipe down pollbooks, voting booths and touch-screen voting devices.

“If voters want to, they can also use their own black pen to vote,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson suggested voters visit the polls between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., as the pace tends to slow during that period.

Similar precautions surely are being followed at polling places elsewhere. We understand the wisdom of limiting your movement at this time and staying home if you are sick, but voting should be looked upon as a priority commitment similar to a doctor’s appointment.

Some of you might be wondering why online voting is not available, especially because much of the population is virtually attending church or school right now through the wonders of the internet.

We are not ready to endorse this option yet. An NPR report from late last year states cyberspace experts flatly reject the idea because of security threats and point to problems that occurred in places that tested this option to reinforce this belief.

So, if you haven’t voted already (and in hindsight, you might wish you had), get out to the polls Tuesday. The coronavirus threat eventually will end. Democracy must not.

"Every step of life shows much caution is required.''

Johann Wolfgang von Goethe