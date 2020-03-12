Irish luck should play no factor at ballot box

The Illinois primary election is five days away, on March 17. That’s also St. Patrick’s Day, and you would think one would have no bearing on the other.

But you might want to think again. The Illinois Civil Justice League, an oversight group, is reminding voters to not necessarily cast votes for a judicial candidate just because the candidate has an Irish last name.

According to a recent Associated Press report, there’s a couple reasons for the group’s concerns.

A paper published in the DePaul Law Review in 2011 supported the notion that candidates with Irish names, especially with female Irish names, have an advantage, especially in a town like Chicago, which has a large Irish population.

Secondly, watchdog groups in 2018 widely accused Chicago-area lawyer Phillip Spiwak of changing his name to Shannon P. O’Malley to boost his chances of winning election as a Cook County judge. He ended up winning the seat.

O’Malley, who said he changed his name to honor a mentor, not to gain electoral advantage, had lost a 2010 race in a neighboring county as Phillip Spiwak.

The oversight group urges voters to be better informed before voting, and one way to gain the information is to review several recommendation lists that have been made public, including one by the Illinois State Bar Association.

For the record, no 21st Circuit judicial candidate running in Kankakee or Iroquois counties will be able to benefit from Irish heritage. There is no contested primary race among the three races on the ballot. For the seat being vacated by retiring Circuit Judge Clark Erickson, Associate Judge and Republican Bill Dickenson will face a challenge in November from Democrat Kenneth Wright. Current State Rep. Linsday Parkhurst, R-Kankakee, is the only candidate on the ballot to replace retiring Circuit Judge Mike Kick. Circuit Judge James Kinzer also is retiring, and Associate Judge Michael Sabol, a Republican, is the only candidate on the ballot for that seat.

