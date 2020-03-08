If you prefer pot, at least be an educated user

It may be a consideration that wasn’t talked about much, but let’s face it: One of the reasons recreational marijuana use among adults is now legally allowed in Illinois is because lawmakers concluded people will partake regardless of the drug’s legal status.

Now that the legal quandary has been removed by the state’s implementation of legal pot on Jan. 1, even those who were reluctant to break the law before can now imbibe without reservation.

The product line they can choose from is diverse, as the state’s licensed dispensaries offer a variety of options that can be smoked or ingested. The potency of these options also varies, and for an inexperienced user, an uninformed choice can lead to an unpleasant experience.

That’s why a new statewide campaign has value as it focuses on health and safety information for people who use marijuana.

According to an Associated Press story, the campaign is centered around a new website, LetsTalkCannabisIL.com, and advertisements via social media, digital media and radio. The Illinois Department of Human Services developed the campaign with Prevention First, a nonprofit that offers substance use prevention services, and Rescue, a communications agency.

The campaign focuses on what the new law permits and what it does not, along with information about how to consume marijuana products safely.

“Bringing regulation and safety to a previously unsafe and illegal market was one of the most important things we wanted to accomplish when legalizing adult-use cannabis,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement. “Our focus of the ‘Let’s Talk Cannabis Illinois’ campaign and website is to provide a trusted source for safety and health information where all residents can go to get their questions answered on safer cannabis use.”

It’s worth a look for anyone considering or already using marijuana. While we still believe abstinence to be the best choice, we also realize this opinion is not going to deter everyone. If you choose to use, do so as wisely as possible.

"The educated differ from the uneducated as much as the living from the dead.''

Aristotle