Independents should not remain idle in this primary

A recurring Gallop poll asks Americans this question: “In politics, do you consider yourself a Republican, Democrat or independent?’’

The latest results posted last month showed 42 percent of the respondents claimed independence, 30 percent described themselves as Republicans and 27 percent called themselves Democrats.

Because Illinois operates an open primary system, this data means little as either party ballot can had be had for the asking at a polling place. Cross over is common as so-called Democrats vote Republican and vice versa. It happens all the time, and surely will again in the March 17 election which is heating up more with each passing day.

As for independents, they can take one ballot or another, but not both. Furthermore, a pure independent would be disinclined to take either, as it tips the scales toward partisanship a purist would avoid.

But take heart independents. There is such a thing as a non-partisan ballot, and this time around, there’s a lot on the line for many area taxpayers.

Select residents of Kankakee and Iroquois counties will decide if tax money should go toward an effort to ease flooding. The fire protection districts in Bourbonnais, Grant Park and Limestone are asking voters to raise the tax levy through ballot referendum. In Bradley, voters are considering an increase in the sales tax. In exchange for approval, village officials promise property tax relief. Other examples exist.

Independents can be among those most committed to the democratic process, but many feel shut out during primary season because a partisan choice is required.

Don’t sit this one out. Study the referendum questions on your particular ballot and make the decision you think best.

"An Independent is someone who wants to take the politics out of politics.''

Adlai Stevenson I