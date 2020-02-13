Public input on pot great move by Grant Park

Now that marijuana is legally permitted in Illinois, who better to decide where it will be sold than the people who reside in the communities which are considering it?

That’s why the village of Grant Park deserves praise for a decision its governing board made when trustees chose to place a non-binding referendum on the March 17 ballot which asks voters “Should the village of Grant Park allow cannabis dispensary businesses to sell adult use (recreational) cannabis at retail within the village?”

While the referendum is termed non-binding, you can bet the outcome will go a long way in determining if a legal pot store or two is part of Grant Park’s future. The guess here is the vote will settle the matter, and that’s as it should be. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe agrees.

“It’s encouraging this is a referendum,’’ Rowe told Daily Journal reporter Jeff Bonty. “There are some decisions that are best left in the hands of the community.’’

It’s also fair to say that the 46 Illinois communities who already allow recreational marijuana sales largely didn’t bother to find out what the denizens thought before allowing the doors to open. Grant Park has selected a different method, and it’s an approach any community still facing a similar decision should adopt.

"On principle, I always support the opinion of a population who express themselves through a referendum.''

Matteo Salvini