Arrival of spring training a sure bright spot

It hasn’t been a bad winter overall, but we seem to be getting our biggest taste of it in recent days with snow on the ground and a forecast which calls for single-digit temperatures later this week.

But don’t get too blue, those of you who are longing for spring and those activities that go along with its arrival. A sure sign those days are just over the horizon are popping up in Florida and Arizona this week.

Yes, Major League Baseball teams are arriving for spring training. Today in Mesa, Ariz., pitchers and catchers for the Chicago Cubs are scheduled to report. The same situation holds in Glendale, Ariz., on Wednesday, when the White Sox will welcome pitchers and catchers. By the weekend, the position players will be in camp.

They say hope springs eternal this time of year, and there’s a lot Chicago fans on either side have to be optimistic about. Cubs’ fans are hopeful for a new energy around the club as David Ross, a fan favorite as a player, takes over as manager. Meanwhile, the White Sox seem poised to complete the final phase of their rebuilding efforts as a number of quality veterans were signed during the off season to complement the team’s core of promising young talent.

Before too long, those hopes will be put to the test as the Cubs and Sox will be battling their foes on 70-plus degree afternoons soaked with sunshine. Speaking of hope, keep that mind in a few days when your car protests as you start the engine in the bitter chill.

"I've kind of looked at my whole career as a spring training invite.''

Jamie Moyer