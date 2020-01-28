Success can come with good home cooking

Many an area high school senior, including those in the present class and those who went before them, have dreamed of graduating and leaving home for good.

There’s nothing necessarily wrong with it either. There’s a wide, wide world out there to explore, and for some, life away from the place they grew up is clearly the best option.

But while the Thomas Wolfe novel “You Can’t Go Home Again’’ is an American classic, the title is deceptive. Dan Wetzel and Barry Southall are living proof.

The two men learned they will soon be inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. The honor is a special one, but what makes it even more meaningful is they achieved it by working at the same schools they call their alma maters.

Wetzel was a star player at Herscher High School in the late 1970s and early ’80s before he graduated and moved on to Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, where he played a key role as a starting linebacker on the Salukis’ 1983 NCAA Division I-AA national championship team.

Southall was a star at Wilmington High School in the mid to late ’80s before he graduated and went on to play at the University of St. Francis in Joliet.

When the pair graduated from college, they returned to their home area and ultimately to their own high school. Wetzel has been Herscher’s head coach for the past 19 years and led the Tigers to the semifinals of the Class 3A playoffs two years ago.

Southall returned to Wilmington in 1994 and is the longtime offensive coordinator for the Wildcats’ wildly successful varsity program. Southall and the Wildcats won the Class 3A title in 2014.

Many of us strive for success, and some might think it can be more easily attained if you leave home. It can be found there, but it also can be found where your roots lie. The grass is not always greener on the other side.

