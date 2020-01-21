A more moderate political climate in Springfield?

Chicago and Springfield are 200 miles apart, but many Illinois residents believe the political climate in Illinois’ state capital is unduly influenced by the politics of the Windy City.

That influence has spread tax-and-spend policies statewide and also has placed an emphasis on Chicago and Cook County interests over the rest of the state. The result, many believe, has left the rest of us settling for scraps.

For those who have tired of such an arrangement, a glimmer of hope emerged from Springfield last Sunday, when Oak Park Democrat Don Harmon was named to succeed the retiring John Cullerton as Illinois Senate president.

Senate Democrats were left with the task of choosing Cullerton’s successor after he announced his plans to step away in November. Harmon was a contender for the position, as was Kimberly Lightford, of Maywood.

According to Capitol News Illinois reporter Jerry Nowicki, Harmon emerged with the win after 10-12 “suburban, moderate” Democrats formed what has been labeled as the “X Caucus” to give Harmon the decisive support in meetings that took place behind closed doors.

In an interview with Capitol News Illinois, Hastings called the caucus “a good group of commonsense, consensus-building legislators” who “don’t fit into the ultraconservative or ultraliberal sects” of the Democratic Party.

To some, perhaps many, that’s music to the ears. While some notable regret was expressed that Lightford did not become the first African-American woman to serve as Senate president in state history, the choice of Harmon has wider appeal.

Now, hopefully, his ascension will include a “practice what you preach’’ component, and Harmon will work to bring his party, which dominates state politics, closer to the center.

His endorsement of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s graduated income plan doesn’t make immediate strides toward that hope. But before passing judgement, let the legislature return to session. It will give Harmon a chance to apply the “commonsense” approach he made reference toward.

"Real liberty is neither found in despotism or the extremes of democracy, but in moderate governments.''

Alexander Hamilton