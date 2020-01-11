Illinois taxing itself into irrelevancy

The loss of population Illinois has experienced over the last several years is compounded by another problem — all the states bordering the Land of Lincoln have gained population at the same time we have lost out.

The main reason for the disparity is rather obvious.

While our neighbors have exercised some fiscal restraint, our elected officials continue to spend like drunken sailors.

The state already teetered on the brink of insolvency before Gov. J.B. Pritzker took office last January. Since then layers of new taxes have been added, supposedly to kick start the economy.

How many times in the annals of history has that happened?

As we lose people, we lose clout, too, which should offend the pride of those who have long considered Illinois the capital of the Midwest. Loss of population means loss of representation.

Analysts speculate Illinois will lose either one or two Congressional seats after the results of the 2020 U.S. Census are finalized.

Meanwhile, what is happening in those bordering states where head counts are on the rise?

They are adding Congressional seats, which means their influence on the federal level will increase while the opposite will occur in Illinois.

It’s a complex problem, but a viable solution is rather easy to identify.

Lower, do not continue to raise, the tax burden on our citizens.

With the latest round of increases, many of which are taking effect with the arrival of a new year, we shudder to think about what type of population loss figures will emerge with the arrival of 2021.

"Good leaders make people's strengths effective and their weaknesses irrelevant.''

Frances Hesselbein