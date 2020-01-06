Why not join the mall walkers?

The holidays are over. You’re short on money, and you might be a bit short of breath, too, as the seasonal revelry has expanded your waist line.

What should one do? Some sort of weight loss program obviously is in order, and part of it must include a regular exercise regimen. With winter in full gear, outdoor activities largely are out of the question, so your workouts need to take place under a roof.

Joining any of the many quality fitness centers in the region is a solid option but still not one for all. Maybe the cost is prohibitive, especially when you just overspent on gifts. Others just don’t feel comfortable in that environment.

One option could be to return to the place where you perhaps purchased presents in the previous month — the Northfield Square mall in Bradley. While its primary purpose is to house retail outlets, it doubles as one fine walking track.

The mall’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m, to 6 p.m. Sunday. You can walk during those times, and the mall typically opens its doors earlier to allow walkers to get their steps in. Before 10 a.m. many days, two dozen or more walkers are circling the place.

They vary in age, gender, size and shape. Some wear athletic attire and others simple street clothes. Some walk alone with headphones on while others walk in pairs or groups, exercising their jaws as well as their legs through lively conversation.

Despite their differences, all have the same goal: to attend to their health. Why not join in? You might start out alone with headphones, but once you discover all the people you know out there, the group method might prove more favorable.

"In my afternoon walk I would fain forget all my morning occupations and my obligations to society.''

Henry David Thoreau