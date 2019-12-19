Suicidal thoughts too serious to delay action

The act of committing suicide brings an instant end to life. But it is seldom something that is decided on abruptly.

In most cases, people contemplate the act for days, weeks, months and even years at a time before following through. Kankakee County is facing a sudden spike in the number of suicides committed here, and as solutions are sought, it’s important to hone in on the contemplation phase.

That’s something that struck us when reading the front-page story that appeared in the most recent Weekend Edition of the Daily Journal. Dr. Jessica Azoff and Dr. Raunak Khisty, Riverside Healthcare psychologists, were interviewed for the story and offered this advice:

If you are entertaining thoughts of suicide, go immediately to the emergency room where medical staff will administer a health evaluation and direct patients to the services they need.

“You have to take your mental health seriously,’’ Azoff said.

Notice the advice wasn’t to call your personal physician’s office and set up an appointment for the next week or two. It certainly wasn’t to discount your condition or ignore it altogether. The message is direct: Get immediate help.

This is particularly important during the holidays, when various factors, such as loneliness, can place people at greater risk. If you continue to wait, you will only tempt fate.

Remember this, too: Suicide is often described as a permanent solution to a temporary problem. Better days lie ahead for those who pursue them. Again, the time to act is now.

"There is but one truly serious philosophical problem and that is suicide.''

Albert Camus