Resurgent Bears provide lesson in patience

So, Bears fans, how are Mitch Trubisky and Matt Nagy looking to you now?

Barely a month ago, team loyalists were calling for their quarterback and head coach to be hung in effigy as the Bears slumped and watched their midseason record slip to 3-5.

Much of the criticism came through social media and in real time as fans would keep their Facebook feed active on game days and make instant comments on the action taking place on the field.

That action has been much more to their liking of late. The Bears have reeled off four wins in five tries and are now a playoff contender with a 7-6 record. In the most recent win against Dallas, Trubisky enjoyed a stellar performance aided by crisp play calling from Nagy. The pair might not be the toast of the town just yet, but the calls to run them out on a rail have diminished for the moment.

The value of patience is a lesson to be learned here, and the spontaneity of social media doesn’t encourage it. The Bears were considered to be a good team at the start of the year and are proving it now. They just encountered some struggles along the way.

Remember this: Things are never as good as they seem when they are going well, and never as bad as they seem when going poorly. Trubisky and Nagy are valuable members of the Bears. Remember this when adversity returns as it surely will.

"That's what good teams do right there: We come together - and go boom!''

Matt Nagy