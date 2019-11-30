Sincerity the special part of season's greetings

Over the next several weeks, you will hear one of these phrases over and over. They are “Merry Christmas’’ and “Happy Holidays.’’

Both, at least on the surface, are goodwill gestures. So why has it stirred up so much ill will in the last few years?

It has something to do with the “war on Christmas,’’ a war some will tell you is waged 12 months a year as a certain segment of the population is bound and determined to minimize or outright eliminate the religious nature of America.

These non-spiritual types have been accused of insisting on the term “Happy Holidays,’’ and will go as far to take umbrage with anyone who still says “Merry Christmas.’’

There is truth to this statement, as people with strong feelings on either side of the issue exist. But there is stronger evidence that they are in the distinct minority.

A poll taken just two years ago by Public Policy Polling showed more than 80 percent of Americans didn’t have a preference between the two terms. A Pew Research Center poll taken during the same period showed a similar result.

Now at the risk of offending those with a strong stance on the issue, we don’t really care which one you use either. But we do urge you to heartily greet those you encounter during this special season in whichever way we choose.

We do ask for uniformity from all in one aspect of the argument. Whatever you say, say it with sincerity, and add some enthusiasm for good measure, too. Sometimes it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.

So, we say, “Merry Christmas’’ to those who are partial to it, and “Happy Holidays’’ for those who prefer those words. May this yuletide season be the best yet.

"Enthusiasm is the genius of sincerity and truth accomplishes no victories without it.''

Edward G. Bulwer-Lytton