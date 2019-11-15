The Salvation Army bell beckons you

Some Christmas traditions are treated with the “all in’’ approach. Who doesn’t enjoy trimming the tree or embarking on a shopping excursion to purchase gifts?

The red kettles put out at this time of year by The Salvation Army have become another holiday tradition. Yet, it doesn’t always get the “all in’’ treatment. While many generous donors will deposit money, others will steer clear when they hear the bellringer.

For those who aren’t aware, the red kettle campaign traces its roots back to 1891, when Salvation Army officer Capt. Joseph McFee set a kettle out in San Francisco in hopes of raising enough money to provide Christmas dinners for the city’s poor people. The idea took hold, and now is used to raise funds for the poor both nation and worldwide, including in the Kankakee region.

What the Kankakee Salvation Army does with the money collected is admirable. The faith-based organization aids needy individuals and families in a myriad of ways year-round, and its ability to do so is largely determined by the success of the local red kettle campaign.

Its success this year and beyond hinges on public participation. The drive has begun and the kettles are out at numerous locations. When you encounter one, don’t avoid it like the plague. A better approach would be to scoop up whatever loose change you have in your pocket and make the drop.

Whether it be 30 cents or $3, every little bit helps. Furthermore, if you do it on each opportunity over the next few weeks, chances are your total contribution will amount to $20 or more.

There’s also another way to help. Another component of a successful drive is to assemble enough volunteer bell ringers so the kettles can be consistently covered. You can volunteer online at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/kankakee or by calling 815-933-8421. Please consider it.

"I grew up poor, but I didn't really know it because of amazing places like The Salvation Army where we got a lot of our Christmas presents from.''

Trey Songz