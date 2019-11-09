No potential foe seems prone to top Trump

Former New York City Mayor and multi-billionaire Michael Bloomberg is reconsidering a run for president in 2020.

Bloomberg, a Democrat, reportedly holds serious concerns that his party’s current batch of primary candidates don’t have the ability to defeat incumbent Republican Donald Trump in the fall general election.

Bloomberg is right on one count. Not one of the 17 Democrats, including apparent frontrunners Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, seem to currently have the appeal to unseat Trump.

As for Bloomberg being a superior candidate compared to the other options, that’s much less certain.

It could be argued the situation could change if Trump gets further embroiled in the impeachment inquiry now unfolding. But think again. While the U.S. Congress could very well vote in favor of ousting Trump because it is majority Democrat, the Republican-held Senate would not follow suit and Trump would stay put.

While tarnished, Trump would remain standing. It could even help him further advance his argument that he is the target of a conspiratorial witch hunt, and allow him to employ his aggressive style of campaigning to garner a wider degree of sympathy and support.

There’s a reason a vulnerable George W. Bush won re-election in 2004. It’s because the Democrats didn’t run a strong enough candidate to upend their Republican rival. The situation was reversed in 2012, when a vulnerable Barack Obama earned a second term and kept a Democrat in the White House.

Trump enters 2020 in a vulnerable position. But he has the same advantage some of his predecessors held. If the Democrats want to return to power, they need a better candidate, and nobody that fits the bill appears on the horizon.

