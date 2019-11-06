Despite proven progress, opioid fight hardly over

<strong>M</strong>ake no mistake about it. The abuse of opioid medication by the general public remains one of the most pressing issues we face.

But evidence that the fight to bring the problem under control is succeeding has emerged again. It was recently reported that the number of opioid-related deaths in Illinois has declined for the first time in five years. There were 2,167 such deaths in 2018, compared to 2,202 in 2016.

The picture has improved even more in Kankakee County. After a record 56 people died an opioid-related death in 2017, the number dropped by nearly half, to 29, in 2018.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, credited the 2017 formation of a task force to deal with the problem as a main impetus behind the improvement.

The expanded use of Narcan, a drug which reverses the effects of opioids and thus prevents overdoses, is also a prime factor. So is the reduction in availability. Which patients are prescribed opioids and in what amounts is now much more closely scrutinized by doctors.

But the problem is hardly solved. Just last week, three overdoses were reported in Watseka within 12 hours. The string of incidents, combined with other recent overdose reports, has prompted city officials to step up their efforts to control drug dealing.

What is being done in Watseka should be replicated elsewhere. Further progress can only be made if the current efforts are maintained and even heightened.

It’s called a drug war for good reason. To fight fiercely is the only option.

