State's attorney's office awarded for performance

It’s proper to be paid for performance.

That’s exactly what has happened to the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office. Late this week, the office announced it is receiving a $19,164 state grant to improve and expand DUI prevention, investigation and prosecution.

The grant was secured in large part because of its recent past success in combating driving while impaired crimes. The efforts include:

• Successful implementation of Mothers Against Drunk Driving Victim Impact Panels in 2017

• The implementation of a No Refusal initiative, which allows for law enforcement to obtain an immediate electronic warrant from a judge to draw a blood sample from a DUI suspect who earlier refused to provide a breath sample

• A number of recent successful prosecutions of DUI-death crimes

• And the investment of significant resources in prosecuting drunk drivers

The state obviously awarded the state’s attorney’s office because it has provided evidence the money won’t be squandered. The money will be used for training the office’s two DUI prosecutors, Valerie Gunderson and Erica Parsons. That includes a forensic DUI course and National Joint Law Enforcement & Prosecutor DUI Training. The pair then will train local police officers.

We applaud what has been accomplished so far and encourage the state’s attorney’s office to keep up the good work.

We also have a word of advice for the public at large. If you choose to drink or consume other intoxicating substances, don’t drive at the same time. If you ignore the warning, the chances of being caught have just increased.

"Don't lower your expectations to meet your performance. Raise your level of performance to meet your expectations.''

Ralph Marston