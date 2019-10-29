EDITORIAL: We hail 'High-Five Friday'

We have high praise for the “High-Five Friday’’ tradition started by Bradley Central Middle School.

It’s a simple enough process. Teacher and administrators gather in front of the school as students arrive early on Friday mornings. As the student makes his or her way through the door, they are treated to numerous high-fives from the school staff.

What’s the benefit? According to the website mentalfloss.com, the high-five, which involves two people raising their hands above their heads for a mutual slap, came to be in the late 1970s when members of athletic teams would use it to celebrate success.

Psychological studies on touch and human contact have found that gestures, such as the high five, enhance bonding among sports teammates, and through its spread in popularity, has enhanced bonding among the general population as a whole.

As anyone who has viewed the short video currently on display at daily-journal.com can attest, it clearly has had this type of result at Bradley Central. In a matter of seconds, the Daily Journal’s John Dykstra captured the shared enthusiasm between the staff and students. It is evident the adults like their jobs, and the students like coming to school.

Mind you, “High-Five Friday’’ has been developed with no taxpayer expense to the school and no elaborate planning to add to workplace demands. As Bradley Central Principal Mark Kohl says, “we just want to make intentional times to show the students that they matter to us.”

The same approach can be used with any institution, whether it be a daycare center, a school, a manufacturing plant or an assisted living facility. Enthusiasm is contagious.

