Bears fans, take note of Nats' comeback

Before the halfway point of the 2019 Major League Baseball season, the Washington Nationals were mired with a 19-31 record and rumors circulated that manager Dave Martinez would soon be fired.

Fast forward five months ahead. As the Nationals head into Game 3 of the World Series tonight against Houston, they carry an eight-game postseason winning streak and are just two wins away from the first world championship in franchise history. They have posted an 84-40 record since their dismal performance over the first 50 games.

Why do we bring this up? Because of the slow start the Chicago Bears of the National Football League are enduring.

The Bears have admittedly underachieved as they hold a 3-3 record after losing two straight games. Viewed as a bonafide Super Bowl contender before the season began, few are envisioning a Chicago appearance in the big game right now.

But remember, the 2019 NFL season is yet to be half complete, and the Bears still have talent, particularly on defense. Yes, quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the offense must improve considerably, but this is hardly a team without hope.

Bears’ fans should show a little patience. The team could turn it around as soon as Sunday, when the Bears host the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s not how you start, but how you finish that counts.

On another note, congratulations to Martinez. A former player and coach for the Chicago Cubs, his resilience in the face of adversity is admirable.

"Comeback is a good word, man.''

