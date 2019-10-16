Round of applause for additions at mall

Much of the recent news regarding Northfield Square mall has focused on departures.

But in the last few days, the narrative has changed. Two stories published on the front page of the Tuesday edition announced additions, and while the future is always uncertain, this is good news on the surface.

As reported by senior reporter Lee Provost in his weekly “Heard On The Street” column, five eateries will move into the long largely vacated food court area within the next few weeks.

Provost also reported that the village of Bradley has purchased the former Carson’s men’s store for $1.1 million. The village has yet to firm up its specific plans for the property. A convention center-type facility seems a definite possibility.

While the mall will still face challenges posed by the modern retail age, the dining options will surely add to its appeal. Kansai Japanese Steakhouse, Candy & Cakes, Barrels-n-Bins, Fannie May and Cinemark Movies 10 all offer eating options in scattered locations throughout the mall, but the revitalized food court area will provide greater convenience and thus more foot traffic.

And foot traffic is key to its fluture. Once inside, people will be persuaded to venture to the other shops and attractions contained inside, and that will include the Bradley-owned property. It’s an ideal place to get some exercise through walking if nothing else.

For those of you who haven’t been there in sometime, there’s no time like the present to revisit. The traditional activities like shopping remain in place, and with the relatively new development of hosting public gatherings now picking up steam, you will likely enjoy your visit.

In summary, support your local mall.

"Show me a mall, and I'm happy.''

Julia Roberts