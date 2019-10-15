Forgetting about a war until it's over

America has deserted its allies before.

Crow scouts led the way for George Custer against the Sioux and Cheyenne. Ultimately, American Indian policy took the land of friend and foe alike. In the Spanish-American War, Filipinos welcomed us as liberators, until they realized we intended to stay. Then, there was Vietnam. We remember the Americans who died. Those who died alongside us — and there were more of them — are largely forgotten.

Our abandonment of the Kurds is, thus, a sorry, but not unprecedented, mistake.

But there is more than a bit of hypocrisy in the media criticism of the president after he decided to pull away from the Kurdish lands. For years, the Americans fighting there did so largely in anonymity. Do you remember any combat footage of the battles? Do you remember any interviews with our troops there? Do you even remember a map of the region and its battles?

If any of those ever occurred, they were on a back page or the second hour of a broadcast. Well-hidden. It was an invisible war, until suddenly, it was over. Amazingly, television cameras found the fighting, once we were no longer fighting.

Then there is the politics of the issue. In 2008, Barack Obama was elected on hopes for peace. He would end the endless war in the Mideast and bring the troops home. Then, of course, once elected, he read the intelligence reports. We continued to wage war.

What President Donald Trump did was more or less what people hoped Obama would do a decade ago. If you can discard the confused rhetoric about Normandy, the result is to save dollars and American lives — though at the painful expanse of others.

Those American men and women who served in the battles have every right to be bitter, fighting for a cause we abandoned. As for the rest of us, who ignored it for so long, should we say so much, having said so little for so many years?

"I have seen all, I have heard all, I have forgotten all.''

Marie Antoinette