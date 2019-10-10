Use common sense, get a flu shot

We humans tend to procrastinate.

This wait-until-later approach is applied to many facets of life, but when it comes to getting a flu shot, it’s not an advisable choice.

Public health officials are urging people to get flu shots immediately and warning of the consequences if they don’t.

In Australia, which experiences winter before the United States and tends to be a predictor, the country just had the worst flu season in its history. The confirmed 272,146 cases are more than four times as many as the year before. While only time will tell, the United States could be in for a similar rough season.

Furthermore, the vaccine takes effect roughly two weeks after the shot is administered, so it’s not like you can get the shot one day and be protected the next. Fall is in full swing, and the weather forecast calls for a sharp dip in temperatures come this weekend. Winter is just around the corner. Again, schedule that shot immediately.

The appeal is repeated a second time here for a specific reason. The public has been urged to seek out a flu shot for years now, but participation has consistently fallen below the 50 percent range. For instance, only 46.8 percent of Americans received the shot during the 2016-2017 flu season.

It’s a free country, and you are largely entitled to do what you want and avoid what you don’t want to do. There are even rare exceptions where people should not get the shots because they are too young or are allergic to the ingredients within the vaccine.

But by and large, it defies common sense to resist the shot. For the third and final time, get your shot.

"Those people who get the flu shot not only protect themselves from getting the flu or reducing their likelihood of developing the flu, but those around them.''

Mikhail Varshavski