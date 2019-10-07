Pirates made mistake by pushing out Prince

An editorial was all set to go for the Friday digital edition of the Daily Journal. It encouraged the Pittsburgh Pirates to hire Tom Prince as their next manager.

Then word came that Prince had been fired as the Pirates’ bench coach, a move which effectively eliminated any chance of Prince becoming the team’s next skipper. The job came open when Pittsburgh fired manager Clint Hurdle the previous weekend.

The editorial had to be quickly pulled, but we now replace it with a different message. The Pirates have made a mistake. Let’s call it a Bucs blunder.

Prince, who attended both Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and Kankakee Community College, is fully prepared and poised to become a Major League manager. The best fit would have been in Pittsburgh, an organization where he spent 26 of his 36 years in big league baseball, and enjoyed success as a player, coach and minor league manager.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette expressed some surprise when Prince was let go. But don’t be surprised when he resurfaces quickly and helps some other team succeed.

In a way, maybe it’s best for local fans that Prince goes elsewhere. The Pirates are a National League Central Division team, the same division that features the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. If he would have stayed in Pittsburgh, he could have well orchestrated a turnaround and became a nemesis for these rivals.

Now we will keep an eye out for where Prince goes next. The strong sense here is that his next employer will be quite pleased with the hire.

"If you don't win, you're going to be fired. If you do win, you've only put off the day you're going to be fired.''

Leo Durocher