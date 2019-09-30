Timeless message

In mid-September, Michael Sneed, a 22-year veteran of the Kankakee Police Department, was promoted to lieutenant. He becomes only the fourth African-American lieutenant in the history of the department.

Sneed’s promotion has become controversial because two other men with higher test scores were passed over, but city policy lets the police chief pick any one of the three highest applicants. We won’t weigh in on that part of the controversy.

It is what directly after the promotion that intrigues us.

Sneed recited Rudyard Kipling’s poem “If” from memory. Let us say that anyone who can memorize poetry impresses us. There was a long ago time in America when the public recitation of poetry was a form of entertainment. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Lord Tennyson and Rudyard Kipling were all favorites. It’s now a forgotten age.

Kipling was English and moved to America later in life, but he had grown up in India, where his first love was writing for newspapers. He won the Nobel Prize for literature in 1907, then the youngest person to have done so. Today he is most remembered for “The Jungle Book.”

Here we quote a small part of the poem, but not all. Yet we commend the entire thing. Look it up.

<em>“If you can dream — and not make dreams your master;</em>

<em>“If you can think — and not make thoughts your aim;</em>

<em>“If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster</em>

<em>“And treat those two impostors just the same;</em>

<em>“If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,</em>

<em>“Or walk with Kings — nor lose the common touch,</em>

<em>“If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you,</em>

<em>“If all men count with you, but none too much;</em>

<em>“If you can fill the unforgiving minute</em>

<em>“With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run,</em>

<em>“Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it,</em>

<em>“And—which is more—you’ll be a Man, my son!”</em>

What a relevant message. First published in 1910, it is more than a century old, but its advice for life still rings true.

"Words are, of course, the most powerful drug used by mankind.''

Rudyard Kipling