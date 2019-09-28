Thank goodness for 'The Greatest Generation'

The Greatest Generation’’ is nearly gone, and another one of its most distinguished members passed away earlier this week.

Ralph Dykstra was 96 when his memorable life came to an end. A St. Anne resident, his obituary appeared in the Wednesday edition of the Daily Journal. A single paragraph, the sixth in the obituary, mentioned his most notable contribution. A member of the U.S. Army Air Corps, Dykstra served in the European Theatre during World War II, and took part in 50 missions as a flight engineer and tailgunner on a B-24 bomber.

If that sounds like a harrowing task, it should. Dykstra, or “Dyke’’ as he was called by his World War II crewmates, stared death in the face countless times during his service, and saw a good number of his fellow airmen endure that tragic fate.

The late Mike Lyons, a gifted former Daily Journal writer who focused much of his work on the experiences of local military veterans, wrote eloquently about Dykstra in a package of stories published in 2007.

Dykstra was among the air corpsmen who bombed “bloody Budapest,’’ the ancient Hungarian target which had become a Nazi stronghold. The attack occurred on April 3, 1944, and the plane Dykstra was aboard lost its No. 3 engine and its radio equipment during the attack. Nonetheless, Dykstra, the flight engineer, helped the plane struggle back to its home base in Italy.

The heroic effort earned the 456th bomb group its second Distinguished Unit Citation of the war. Dykstra himself eventually would end service having earned the Air Medal with three sets of oak leaf clusters, each awarded for additional achievement in combat.

Some might think it a foolish claim that without the sacrifices of men and women like Dykstra, the Nazi swastika would today fly across the world. But it’s not a far-fetched belief. The Nazis, as well as their other Axis power allies, were earning victory after victory before the U.S. entered the war. American involvement turned the tide.

We are forever thankful for Dykstra and all World War II veterans. They are the reason we live in the Land of the Free.