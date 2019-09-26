Practice the words of this wise princess

You have likely heard the phrase “out of the mouths of babes.’’

It’s a biblical term dating back many centuries. In modern times, it refers to how young and inexperienced persons can often be remarkably wise.

Count 13-year-old Maria Mendez among that group. Last Friday, Maria was crowned as the 2019 St. Anne Pumpkin Fest Princess. Each contestant was asked to submit an essay to help determine the winner, and Maria’s essay focused on body image and acceptance.

“It’s not what you look like but what you act like,’’ Maria wrote. “I want to teach the younger generation to love themselves and each other.’’

If reading this conjures strong emotions and has you fighting off tears, just let it go and let them flow. Not only is her message relevant for the younger generation, it has profound meaning for anyone still breathing.

We have become a highly judgmental society. Peer pressure, while always prevalent, has seemed to intensify nowadays. Bullying has become a huge problem, a problem exasperated by social media. The mouth is no longer the only tool of the bully. A computer keyboard is all too often put to use. The Centers for Disease Control has acknowledged a link between bullying and suicide.

How can the simple words of a 13-year-old girl change this trend? By putting those words to action. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and an enlightened person would never see another as “fat’’ or “ugly.’’ Instead they would see their qualities, which can be both of the exterior and interior variety.

So, share a kind word or compliment with those you encounter. Come to their defense if they are the target of ridicule. You don’t need to be confrontational either. If you are aware someone has been criticized, follow it up with praise.

Thank you for sharing, Maria. Your wisdom shines through every bit as much as the crown that has been placed on your head.

"A beautiful woman delights the eye; a wise woman, the understanding; a pure one, the soul.''

Minna Antrim