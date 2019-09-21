Oh what a convention center could do

Some things can be found in abundance in Kankakee County. Fast-food restaurants and mattress stores are prime examples.

On the other hand, there is a death of public gathering places, specifically convention centers, or banquet halls. The scarcity became more acute after the RiverStone Conference Center in south Kankakee closed at the beginning of last year.

Places such as the Quality Inn in Bradley, Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais and the Knights of Columbus Hall in downtown Kankakee have helped fill the void, but a shortage still exists, especially when it comes to hosting major events that attract thousands.

That’s why the news of a possible convention center landing at Northfield Square mall has to be approached with enthusiasm.

In a front-page story penned by Lee Provost today, Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson confirms the village is exploring the possibility. Watson said no firm financial offer has emerged, but another source said Bradley would be willing to pay a bit more than $1 million for the property.

If it all comes to pass, it’s a classic win-win situation. The community once again would have a centrally located, easily accessible place to gather in great number, and the mall would find a form of new life that can help it recover from the recent losses of major retailers.

The news comes against the backdrop of tensions between Bradley and the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, who are locked in a legal dispute on how tourism tax dollars are distributed.

The emergence of a convention center obviously would have an effect on both sides. It could deepen the divide. Then again, it could be the impetus to resolve the problem as both stand to benefit. We sincerely hope it is the latter.

"If there's one thing I'm good at, it's gathering people together to do something fun.''

Dave Grohl