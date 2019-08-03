What to do with tourism tax dollars

The village of Bradley and the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau are in dispute about who gets to spend the tourism tax dollars.

The crux of the dispute is the community’s hotel and motel tax. Bradley has the bulk of the hotels, but the visitors bureau is countywide. Our fervent wish is that they reach a compromise.

Tourism is an important part of economic development. Estimates from 2017 indicate that 114 million visitors to Illinois that year created $39.5 billion in economic impact.

Tourism has a different kind of economic potential. When government wants to boost retail or industrial development, it often does so with a break in property taxes. Everyone else pays a little more in the hopes that the new business will bring in more jobs and spending.

By contrast, tourism spending is funded by a tax on those who patronize hotels. Essentially, visitors, not residents, pay the tax. The impact of the visitors also is immediate in terms of restaurant sales. It might not be noticed because it is a case of a thousand little bills adding up to one big benefit. But it is very real.

No matter who spends it, how would Kankakee County get more bang for its tourism tax dollars?

Here are some suggestions:

• <strong>Work to create and support events.</strong> We once had an air show and a river regatta. Those events were run by volunteers and fueled by fundraising. How can we educate groups on best practices on recruiting volunteers and budgeting, so that events do not “burn-out?”

• <strong>Working together.</strong> How can we get people who come in for one event to stay longer and make a vacation of it? Can we get the Bears fan to take a look at the Frank Lloyd Wright house? Can we get the Frank Lloyd Wright enthusiast to visit another museum? Can we interest the fisherman in trying the bike trail in the afternoon?

• <strong>We are our own best customers.</strong> When locals support the fishing derby, or the Kankakee County Fair, or the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival, the economic benefit of keeping our dollars at home is just as real.

"I hate the fact that people think 'compromise' is a dirty word.''

Barbara Bush