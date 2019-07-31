Don't forget to remember our troops

It is America’s forgotten war. We need to make sure they are not America’s forgotten soldiers.

Company C, 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment, 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, has been deployed to Afghanistan for a maximum of 400 days. This Illinois Army National Guard unit is based in Kankakee. Seventy soldiers, many of them our neighbors, are being sent into harm’s way.

The War in Afghanistan started in 2001. It is America’s longest conflict, now named Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, the successor to Operation Enduring Freedom. The war was declared won by one president. Another president ran on a platform to end the war. In neither case did the war stop.

Afghanistan has a long history of war. The Afghans fought three wars against the British, another against the Soviet Union. The current war is more complex. Allied nations from around the world have sent troops in, fighting alongside us. Romanians, Swedes, Spaniards, Italians and Poles, among many others, have fought — and died — battling terrorism in Afghanistan.

An estimated 62,000 Afghan troops, too, have died fighting the Taliban and its successor groups, including ISIS. Afghan civilians, an estimated 31,000, have died, often from suicide attacks or improvised explosive devices.

Violence of all kinds often dominates the news, everything from shark bites to buffalo attacks to falling off a cruise ship. But the more than 2,000 Americans who have died in Afghanistan do so in near anonymity.

So, we need to remember. We need to understand they are fighting terrorism and fighting to protect others.

There also are things that we should do. At charitynavigator.org you can find dozens of charities that help soldiers and their families, including Blue Star Families, USO of Illinois and Operation Support Our Troops in Naperville.

Use your prayers, too. Bring our men — and women — home safely.

"We know over very national survival is at stake; and we believe that we should support our troops, yes, and work for an outcome that results in victory.''

J. D. Hayworth