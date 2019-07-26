History has its flaws

For 27 years, the Lake County Forest Preserve had hosted Civil War Days.

The Civil War Days drew about 600 costumed re-enactors per year and as many as 3,500 paying customers, who forked over a base price of $10 per head. This was a living history event, with old-time shopkeepers selling wares, a blacksmith and musicians. Troops would drill. A Lincoln impersonator would give a speech.

The highlight of such events usually is a battle. Artillery fires. Half the group dresses as Union soldiers. Half the group dresses as Confederates. Many re-enactors might even play soldiers on both sides, depending on the day. This was an event that was both financially successful and a taste of the past.

Lake County was not alone in this endeavor. If you Google Civil War re-enactments in Illinois for 2019, you will find events at Galena, Naperville, Elgin, Lombard, Galesburg and Princeton.

But no more in Lake County. The president of the forest preserve, citing “safety concerns,” cancelled the event. For the record, he also said he was distressed by the re-enactment of a “war of enslavement.” His comments drew derision from the re-enacting community, which noted that the war freed the slaves.

His further explanation was that the oppression of African Americans: Jim Crow laws, the denial of the right to vote and segregation, persisted for another century. That’s absolutely true. When the war ended, equal rights still were in doubt. In some ways, they are in doubt even now.

But here’s the point — few historic events and few leaders are either all good or all bad. Most will fall into a grey area. They might have helped many, but not all. Presidents might have made more good decisions than bad, but almost none made all the right decisions.

Lincoln might have issued the Emancipation Proclamation, yet his initial view after emancipation was to encourage the former slaves to immigrate to Africa. Franklin Roosevelt led us to victory against fascism, but also unfairly incarcerated Japanese-American citizens. Winston Churchill stood up to Adolf Hitler, but also was an unabashed British imperialist.

Even those who failed did some very good things. Lyndon Johnson gave us Medicare and the Vietnam War. Richard Nixon signed the Environmental Protection Agency into law and was disgraced by Watergate.

The study of history is a process of learning from both triumphs and failures. It is a rich process and not an easy one. Pushing it out of sight will not make it any easier.

