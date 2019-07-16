Make a difference by being a mentor

A young person encounters a proverbial fork in the road when he or she gets in trouble with the law for the first time.

Will the transgression establish a pattern of behavior which will continue through their time as a juvenile and into adulthood? Or will it serve as a wake-up call which will prompt a positive change in behavior and no further trouble?

Unfortunately, the former scenario takes hold too often, and the troublemaking kid soon becomes a hardened criminal. A lack of direction and support at the time of that first offense plays a direct role in their descent.

That’s why the Juvenile Mentoring Program being created by the office of Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe begs to be embraced by the community at large.

With the aid of a $182,000 grant from AmeriCorps, the program aims to pair adult mentors with at-risk youths by the beginning of the upcoming school year. It will connect mentors with children who hold criminal records, and for a 21-month period, the mentors will focus on the importance of school attendance, academic performance, interpersonal skills and future job opportunities.

Rowe describes the program as a potential “gamechanger,’’ and his choice of words could not be more fitting. By reversing the fortunes of a young person headed down the wayward path, we can better develop a generation of people who will be an asset, rather than a strain, on society.

The pool of kids needing help is obviously there. The key now is to develop a cadre of mentors who can serve them.

Please consider taking on this role, especially if you found trouble as a kid and someone redirected you before the situation worsened.

It will be hard work, as it will involve a background check, interview process and training. But the rewards are worth the effort. To know you have made a positive difference in the life of a troubled youth is a priceless prize.

To apply, visit K3SAO.com/JUMP or email Rowe at JRowe@K3County.net.

"Seek out counsel and be a mentor to people, because then they learn how to be mentors.''

Cathy Engelbert