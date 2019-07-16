Is a world without mistakes better?

They say the last pitch in Don Larsen’s 1956 perfect game — the only perfect game in the history of the World Series — was a ball.

The batter was Dale Mitchell, a Brooklyn Dodger, who was notoriously difficult to strike out. He struck out 119 times in an 11-year career.

These days, there are players who strike out 119 times between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Mitchell tried to check his swing on a pitch he thought missed the strike zone.

Umpire Babe Pinelli, who would retire at the end of that World Series, called Mitchell out.

Does it make for better history if a Doppler radar gun calls the balls and strikes? No, Pinelli. No strike. No doubt. Maybe, no touch of humanity.

The Atlantic League used such a “robot umpire” to call balls and strikes in its All-Star game. A regular umpire stood behind home plate to overrule the machine, if need be.

Two details from the game: some batters turned to argue, then realized they couldn’t argue with Big Brother; and, the robot umpire called high strikes that many human umpires do not.

Of course, the history of the sport has been to increasingly use technology to get calls right. Games in many sports are paused to check. Clock right? Goal in the net? His foot on the bag? You might like it as a player. Many fans miss the umpire arguments from managers such as Earl Weaver.

One day, perhaps sooner rather than later, there might be fewer officials. On the upside, the calls will be right. On the downside, HAL 9000 is making the calls.

This is a choice we will be making in years to come across many professions. Games without referees. Stores without clerks. Cars without drivers. It will be, might be, a world with fewer mistakes, but also a world with less humanity. Is a world without mistakes even desirable? Do we prize the ability to forgive? Is the perfect machine a perfect world?

"Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new.''

Albert Einstein