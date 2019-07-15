CSL green lighted — finally

It was a rather small affair. Only a few folks were on hand, but a Wednesday afternoon event last week will go a long way to helping transform the Kankakee County region for generations to come.

Just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler signed over an Illinois Department of Transportation permit to CSL Behring giving them the authority to develop a new entrance along Illinois Route 50.

The entrance will go a long way to help clear up one of the metro region’s consistent traffic snarls at Armour Road and Route 50 in Bourbonnais Township.

In a time when the words “economic progress” are thrown around somewhat casually, this event inside just inside CSL front lobby marks progress — significant progress.

It took pressure from CSL and the region, but the state finally came through as the company works on its massive 1.8-million-square-foot South Campus expansion at its 138-acre site.

Let’s just say “better late than never.”

But this entire episode remains a head-scratcher. Why did it take a state — one thirsting for economic development — so long to OK transportation upgrades?

Perhaps former Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration was operating without a clear vision during the last half of his term. Maybe it was simply bureaucratic red tape.

Whatever the reason, it should not take business — no matter if its a massive pharmaceutic international giant like CSL or a three-employee shop — to get the response necessary to move forward.

Business operations are tough. Everyone must recognize this. The success or failure of an company can be determine by many factors, but slow-footed government shouldn’t be one of them.

Let’s hope CSL needs future state permits. Let’s hope many others here also need permits.

But let’s hope a public relation’s campaign doesn’t need to be orchestrated to get that job done.