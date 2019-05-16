Providing food a fulfilling feeling

We all have to eat, but acquiring food can be more difficult for some than others.

To prove this point, you need look no further than the existence of six food pantries in sparsely-populated Iroquois County. Latest Census data shows the county population to be 27,604. On a per capita basis, there is one pantry per every 4,600 persons living there.

That figure probably is similar elsewhere.

Iroquois County’s poverty rate of 12.9 percent is just a tick above the state’s overall rate of 12.6 percent.

With a solid framework already in place to help feed the hungry, what can be further done to help the cause?

A fine option is available from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the First Christian Church, 546 N. Sixth St., Watseka. On that evening, Thrivent Community and the Eastern Illinois Food Bank will pair up to hold the Alive to Thrive Food Drive.

One and all are invited to attend and take part in a silent auction and a dinner featuring pulled pork/chicken with all the trimmings. There also will be entertainment.

It won’t cost you a dime to walk through the door, but free-will donations are encouraged and will be gladly accepted. The pantries that will benefit are located in Clifton, Gilman, Martinton, Milford, Sheldon and Watseka.

If you can’t attend, donations can be brought to Casey’s General Store locations throughout the county.

No one should go hungry, and those who attend will feed themselves in addition to others. The fulfilling feeling it will bring will extend beyond your stomach.

"The right use of food can end hunger.''

Jose Andres