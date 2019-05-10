Should we say no to styrofoam?

Come 2021, the state of Maine is banning the use of disposable Styrofoam. That’s the plastic material, usually white, used in throw-away coffee cups, plates and doggy-bag containers at restaurants.

Actually, Styrofoam is a misnomer. That’s an actual brand name. The correct generic is polystyrene foam. Why ban it? For environmental reasons. The stuff does not biodegrade and becomes highly visible in the waste stream — or even worse, when you toss it out the window.

The American Chemistry Council issued a news release critical of Maine. Their preference would be for the state — and for the rest of us — to do a better job with reusing, recycling and recovering plastics.

Perhaps we also need to revisit why we use plastics in the first place. They’re cheap. They’re clean. Polystyrene foam is 98 percent air. It’s inexpensive to transport. You can use other kinds of containers and cups, but they will cost more. The chemistry council estimates twice the price.

The plastic also appeals to a desire for cleanliness. When you look at it, you say to yourself “I am the only person who has ever used this.” The same arguments go for plastic straws. They’re cheap. They’re clean.

An experiment was tried in Britain to get consumers to voluntarily change to reusable coffee cups. It more or less failed miserably.

There also is an element of déjà vu all over again, as Yogi Berra once said. There was a time when almost all beverages came in glass bottles and you recycled those bottles, with either the milkman or at the grocery store.

There was a time when you made a full pot of coffee, poured out what you needed and threw out the grounds. Now everyone makes coffee one plastic pod at a time. You guessed it. A German city now is banning the plastic coffee pod.

So, what if you ate everything on your plate as your mother said rather than boxed it up? Kept your coffee cup and rinsed it out? Washed your bottles and returned them?

Those would be the good old days. Don’t forget to vote for Eisenhower.

When we drink a cup of coffee out of a styrofoam cup, we are also taking in small doses of chemicals that leach from the container.

Chuck Norris