Increased gambling puts how much at stake?

Probably neither its strongest supporters nor its deepest critics would have predicted how quickly and how thoroughly video gambling has moved into the mainstream in Kankakee County.

A recent story by David Giuliani detailed how $22 million was lost in area video poker machines. There are 118 establishments with poker machines and more than 500 machines themselves. The average Kankakee County resident lost $323 playing video poker. Factor out children who cannot play legally and those with moral objections to gambling and the per person losses by real gamblers must have been much, much higher.

Not only are machines in many restaurants and bars, we have several establishments whose main purpose is to host the machines.

In short, love ’em or not, they are here to stay.

Illinois now is on the verge of making it legal to bet on sports events. Gov. J. B. Pritzker hopes to rake in $200 million by selling 20 licenses at $10 each. If we are going to have it, our basic hope is that it would be decentralized so that local towns and establishments benefit as much as a handful of big businesses.

The real question might be what bettors would be allowed to wager on. The NCAA still is on record as opposing sports betting. In the 1950s, a point-shaving scandal embarrassed the sport. The players’ unions of the NFL, NHL, NBA and Major League Baseball made a joint statement that they want to be part of the planning for legalized betting. They also are concerned about the “privacy” of their members.

So, our suggestion here is to proceed with caution for two reasons. The first is that there might be much, much more money here than anyone can imagine. The second is to realize there is a difference between betting on numbers or animals and betting on people. So, one, perhaps, has to listen to those people.

"Horse sense is the thing a horse has which keeps it from betting on people.''

W. C. Fields